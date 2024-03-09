The surroundings of the National Palace of Haiti, located in the country's capital, are the scene of intense shootings on the night of last Friday, March 8, which have been increasing, as EFE was able to verify.

Gunshots are heard around the National Palacein a wide area that goes from Champ de Mars to Nazon, Lalue, Canape-Vert and Turgeau, in the heart of Port-au-Prince.

At the moment the situation is one of great confusion, as if there were attacks in several areas, and some versions do not rule out that the objective of the armed gangs is to try to take over the National Palace.

In addition, some images show large holes in the walls of the capital's airport.

Share Shootings Photo:iStock

The day had passed in apparent calm in the metropolitan area of Prince Port and only in the afternoon were sporadic shots fired.

Tension and violence have increased exponentially in the capital after February 28 It was known that the Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henryhad committed to holding elections before the end of August 2025.

The violence reached its peak last Saturday, when gangs entered the two main prisons in the capital, allowing more than 3,000 prisoners to escape.

Henry, whose removal from power the armed gangs are pursuing, is in Puerto Rico, after several days with an unknown whereabouts.

The prime minister, the country's highest authority after the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, is now subject to pressure both internally and abroad to favor a transition that helps stop the acute crisis and extreme violence in the country.

Haiti is awaiting the deployment of a multinational security support mission led by Kenya and approved by the United Nations last October.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO