The police started a major investigation in Rijswijk on the night from Saturday to Sunday after the discovery of a deceased woman and a seriously injured man. The woman’s body was found in a home. The man was found seriously injured in a park near the house. He was rushed to hospital. “Intensely sad and tragic,” the mayor responds.
#Intense #sadness #discovery #deceased #woman #injured #man #Thoughts #children
Presidential elections | Halla-aho: The president must be able to look at things realistically
Jussi Halla-aho, a fundamentalist Finn who opened his election campaign, believes that the task of decision-makers is not to entertain...