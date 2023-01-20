According to the British newspaper “The Guardian”, the defense systems were installed on the roof of an 8-storey building used by the Russian Defense Ministry along the Moskva River, and above an educational building in the Taganka region, 2.4 kilometers southeast of the Kremlin, for example.

The short to medium range defense systems are used against aircraft, helicopters and cruise missiles, while the Russian military has also said they can be used against smaller targets such as drones.

Russian media has also reported the deployment of long-range S-400 missile systems in Moscow in recent weeks.

The Russian move comes a day before an important meeting of Western defense officials at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, in order to agree on a new military aid package for Ukraine that could include heavy tanks.

However, former Russian officials issued warnings before the meeting, in an attempt to dissuade Ukraine’s allies from providing advanced weapons, as Moscow again hinted at the possibility of invoking nuclear war.

Former President and Vice President of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote, saying that “the defeat of a nuclear power in a conventional war could be the spark for the beginning of a nuclear war.”

On the other hand, pro-Kremlin bloggers said Thursday that the appearance of missile systems in Moscow reveals that the Russian military leadership is “now concerned about attacks on cities.”

“This means that the leadership fully understands all the risks, and realizes that strikes against Moscow and other regions are just a matter of time,” wrote the prominent Russian journalist who supports the war on Ukraine, Alexander Coats. “It is good to start planning in advance rather than planning after the first strikes.”

The missile systems appeared in the aftermath of a Russian bombing campaign in which missiles and drones were used to target Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, resulting in scores of deaths across the country.

A Russian anti-ship ballistic missile hit an apartment building in the city of Dnipro last week, killing 45.