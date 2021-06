June 17, 20214 commentsRecent

505 Games and Ironward launch today on Steam Red Solstice 2: Survivors, a video game where players have to plan their strategy and infiltrate a tactical battlefield in real time, alone or with up to 7 teammates in cooperative games, as members. of a special body formed to fight against the invasion of STROL mutants. In this trailer we see a bit of the intense action of the title.