The climate in Queretaro for the week of June 23 to 27 will continue to be rainy and with strong gusts of wind, as reported by the National Metereological Service (SMN) in the extended forecast.

During this Sunday, June 23, the SMN detailed that in Querétaro there will be very heavy rains with intense occasional periods of 75 to 150 mm deep, as well as wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h, with possible dust devils.

It should be noted that these rains may be accompanied by electric shocks, gusts of wind and possible hail. Likewise, they could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides, flooding and flooding in low areas of the indicated states.

For Monday, the presence of low pressure channels is expected over the north, northeast, west, center and east of the country in interaction with divergence in height and entry of humidity from both coastlines.

This system will produce heavy rains with very strong spots (50 to 75 mm) in Queretaroas well as wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils.

Weather in Querétaro during the week

The SMN detailed that the weather in Querétaro will continue to be rainy due to the low pressure channels that will prevail over the north, northeast, west and center of the national territory.

These systems will be combined with divergence in height and entry of humidity from both coastlines, which will cause the following effects in the state of Queretaro.

For Tuesday, heavy rains are expected with very strong occasional rains (50 to 75 mm), for Wednesday and Thursday the rainfall will decrease and only intervals of showers with heavy occasional rains (25 to 50 mm) will be recorded.

Finally, on Tuesday and Wednesday there will be wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust devils and on Thursday there will be wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds.