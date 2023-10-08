The forecast for the State is more lightning, gusts and wind and hail; Civil Defense says the population must remain alert

At least 78 cities in Santa Catarina have already recorded flooding and landslides resulting from the heavy rains that hit the State. The information was released by the Santa Catarina Civil Defense this Saturday (October 7, 2023). According to the agency, 31 municipalities have already declared an emergency situation.

According to the state Civil Defense, the population must remain alert. The intense rains killed one person in Rio do Oeste and injured another in Timbó and are expected to persist throughout this weekend, in a large part of the State, accompanied by lightning, gusts of wind and hail.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) lamented the disasters caused by the rains and said that “Civil Defense is already acting to deal with extreme weather events”.

Brazil has experienced several climatic events. Today, the rains are hitting Santa Catarina hard. The country is in solidarity and the federal government is alert to act in this emergency. Civil Defense is already acting to deal with extreme weather events. We continue… https://t.co/Ax2j6TbY8L — Lula (@LulaOficial) October 7, 2023

From the center to the north of Santa Catarina (Grande Florianópolis, Planalto Norte, Litoral Norte and Vale do Itajaí), the volume of rain can exceed 80 millimeters in some cities. From the Far West to the South Coast, average rainfall should vary between 40 mm and 60 mm. Weather conditions should only start to improve from next Monday (Oct 9).

Since last Tuesday (October 3), when heavy rains began to hit Santa Catarina, the Fire Department responded to 184 incidents, including rescuing families from isolated communities. Municipal teams, Military Police and other state bodies were also called to help people or help in cases of flooding, landslides and other problems in urban and rural areas, including blocked highways and roads.

In the city of São Joaquim alone, located in the Serra Catarinense, around 270 kilometers from Florianópolis, it rained the equivalent of 171 mm between 9 am on Friday (Oct 6) and 9 am on Saturday (Oct 7). Although it was the city to record the highest volume of rain in the period, the city is not among those that were forced to declare an emergency.

“All the predictions made by the Civil Defense of Santa Catarina were confirmed and on Friday heavy rainfall began. Initially, from the southern region, it borders Rio Grande do Sul”highlighted the general commander of the Fire Department, Colonel Fabiano de Souza. “The first operations of the Fire Department were concentrated on the south coast [catarinense] and in Planalto Sul, where we had events [ocorrências] important events, such as floods, flooding, some landslides and the evacuation of families who were left stranded. Today, the main actions are beginning to focus on the Itajaí Valley”, he stated.

The 31 municipalities whose city halls issued emergency decrees as of early this afternoon are: Agronômica, Araquari, Lebon Régis, Jaborá, Rio do Sul, Aurora, Rio do Oeste, Laurentino, Rio Negrinho, Campo Alegre, São Bento do Sul, Ibiam, Campos Novos, Frei Rogério, Monte Carlo, Brunópolis, Curitibanos, Corupá, Presidente Getúlio, Itaiópolis, Canoinhas, Papanduva, Mafra, Tangará, Vargem, Mirim Doce, Três Barras, Bela Vista do Toldo, Itaiópolis, São Cristóvão do Sul and Old Herb.

With information from Brazil Agency.