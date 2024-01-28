Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/28/2024 – 11:39

Heavy rains hit the city of São Paulo this Sunday, 28th, which is in a state of alert for flooding. In the east zone of the capital of São Paulo, the alert was issued at around 10:30 am, while in other regions the Emergency Management Center (CGE) of São Palo City Hall had already been issuing the alert since 10:12 am. Around 10 am, the weather closed in several neighborhoods.

State of emergency for flooding

East Zone at 10:27 am

North Zone at 10:12 am

South Zone at 10:12 am

Southeast Zone at 10:12 am

West Zone at 10:12 am

Center at 10:12 am

Marginal Pinheiros at 10:12 am

Marginal Tietê at 10:12 am

This Sunday, in addition to the heavy rain, temperatures are also lower. According to Meteoblue, the predicted minimum is 18ºC, while the maximum should not exceed 25ºC.

On Saturday, the heavy rain that fell in the city of São Paulo left three points of flooding in the capital, according to the CGE. The body declared a state of attention in all regions, with the exception of the south zone.

Measures must be adopted to mitigate the effects of flooding:

Avoid driving through flooded streets;

If the rain caused flooding, do not venture into rapids;

Stay in a safe place. If you need it, ask for help;

Stay away from the power grid and do not stop under trees;

Take shelter in houses and buildings;

Plan your trips so that there is less chance of experiencing traffic jams caused by blocked streets;

If you have any questions about blocked roads, call the Traffic Engineering Company (CET) call center on 156 or visit the CET website to find out what traffic is like on the main roads.