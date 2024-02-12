Hassan Al-Warfalli, agencies (Gaza, Cairo, Washington)

The international arena is witnessing intense diplomatic activity with the aim of reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and concluding a deal to exchange prisoners and hostages. This comes as the United States has confirmed that it does not support the military operation that Israel intends to carry out in the city of Rafah, stressing its commitment to following a real path towards peace and security. Permanent in the Middle East.

Today, Tuesday, the Egyptian capital, Cairo, will host a meeting to discuss ways to conclude a prisoner exchange deal and reach a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip, with the participation of the mediation parties, in continuation of the consultations that took place a few days ago in Paris between Egypt, the United States, Israel and Qatar, according to what an official Egyptian source confirmed to… “the Union”. The Egyptian source confirmed that Cairo will convey the position of the Palestinians regarding its position on the exchange deal with the Israelis, indicating the existence of an integrated Egyptian vision to gradually make the deal successful, leading to a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza.

The source explained that the Israeli side has a number of conditions, the most important of which is the rejection of a complete ceasefire, but rather a humanitarian truce for weeks, in addition to the refusal to withdraw the Israeli army from Gaza during this stage, and Tel Aviv’s agreement to discuss the first phase of the deal, which includes the release of 35 Israeli hostages in exchange for their release. About Palestinian prisoners with high sentences.

The source pointed out that the Israeli side is committed to continuing military pressure on the Palestinian factions to make some concessions regarding their conditions regarding the exchange deal, explaining that the factions are ready to make concessions if sufficient guarantees are available to pass the exchange deal.

The Egyptian source indicated that Cairo will discuss ways to send more humanitarian aid to Gaza in the coming days, in light of the complete deterioration of living conditions, especially in the northern Gaza Strip, explaining that the states support the Egyptian vision regarding the necessity of increasing aid and bringing it urgently to all areas of the Gaza Strip.

Last January 28, a meeting was held in Paris with the participation of Israel, the United States, Egypt, and Qatar to discuss a prisoner exchange deal and stop the war in Gaza, which takes place in three stages, each stage lasting 45 days, and includes agreement on the exchange of prisoners and the bodies of the dead, ending the siege, and reconstruction in Gaza. .

Israeli media had said that US President Joe Biden conveyed a message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during their last call, urging him to participate in the discussions hosted by Cairo today. The Israeli media reported that Netanyahu had decided on Israeli participation in the Cairo talks, indicating the participation of a high-level security delegation in the important meetings that could push towards reaching a humanitarian truce.

Egyptian-Qatari mediation, with American support, succeeded in reaching a temporary humanitarian truce on November 24, which lasted for a week, during which 240 Palestinian prisoners were released in exchange for the release of more than 100 hostages.

In addition, US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, confirmed yesterday that his country will continue to follow a real path towards lasting peace and security for Israelis, Palestinians, and everyone in the region. Blinken continued, in a blog post posted on his account on the “X” platform: “This is the future that we will work toward in the coming weeks and months.” He said in a video clip accompanying the blog post: “This is my fifth tour in the Middle East region since the October 7 attacks, which included Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Israel, and the West Bank.”

He added: “In those meetings, we focused on trying to secure an agreement to return the hostages to their homes, and to make further efforts to address the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.”

Blinken continued: “During that tour, we received responses from the Palestinians regarding the proposal that was formulated with Qatar and Egypt regarding the hostages, and although there are some clear things that cannot be applied regarding the Palestinians’ response, we also see that this gives us space to pursue reaching an agreement, which It allows the hostages to return to their homes and where they belong.”

Meanwhile, a senior US administration official said that the United States does not support the military operation that Israel intends to carry out in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, in light of the current circumstances, indicating that real progress has been achieved in prisoner negotiations over the past few weeks.

Four months after the start of the war on the Gaza Strip, the city of Rafah turned into a “huge camp” housing more than 1.4 million displaced residents of the Strip, which portends an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe and more casualties if the Israeli army decides to move forward with expanding its military operations there. A local source in the city of Rafah warned that the Israeli threat to storm the city threatens to cause more humanitarian and health disasters.