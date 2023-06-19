Diego Sousai

06/19/2023 – 1:41 am

At least 96 people have died in two of India’s most populous states in recent days, officials said on Sunday, as parts of the country reeled from a sweltering heat wave.

The deaths took place in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and eastern Bihar, where authorities have warned residents over 60 and others suffering from various illnesses to stay indoors during the day.

All the deaths in Uttar Pradesh, totaling 54, were reported in Ballia district, about 300 kilometers southeast of Lucknow, the state capital. Authorities found that most of those killed were over the age of 60 and had pre-existing health problems, which may have been made worse by the intense heat.

SK Yadav, a medical officer in Ballia, said that over the past three days, around 300 patients had been admitted to the district hospital for various illnesses made worse by the heat.

Due to the seriousness of the situation, the authorities canceled medical staff leave requests in Ballia and provided additional hospital beds in the emergency ward to accommodate the influx of patients.

Officials said most of the patients admitted are aged 60 or older, showing symptoms of high fever, vomiting, diarrhea, breathing difficulties and heart problems.

RS Pathak, a Ballia resident who lost his father on Saturday, said he witnessed an increased flow of patients in the hospital’s emergency ward while tending to his father.

“That never happened in Ballia. I have never seen people dying from the heat in such large numbers,” he said. “People are afraid to venture out. The roads and markets are practically deserted.”

Ballia, along with central and eastern Uttar Pradesh, is currently experiencing oppressive heat.

On Sunday, the district experienced a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius, beating the normal range by five degrees.

Relative humidity was recorded at 25%, intensifying the effect of heat.

Atul Kumar Singh, a scientist at the Indian Meteorological Department, or IMD, said temperatures across the state were above normal. He added: “No relief is expected in the next 24 hours.”

IMD issued a warning saying that heatwave conditions would last until June 19 in parts of Uttar Pradesh.

State health minister Brijesh Pathak said he had opened an investigation into the cause of death of “so many people” in Ballia.

In eastern Bihar, scorching heat has engulfed most of the state, causing 42 deaths in the past two days.

Among the fatal victims, 35 occurred in two hospitals in the state capital, Patna, where more than 200 patients with diarrhea and vomiting were being treated.

Patna recorded a maximum temperature of 44.7 C Celsius on Saturday. The main summer months – April, May and June – are generally the hottest in most parts of India, before monsoon rains bring cooler temperatures.

But the temperatures have become more intense in the last decade.

During heat waves, the country often experiences severe water shortages, with tens of millions of its 1.4 billion people without running water.

A study by the World Weather Attribution, an academic group that examines the source of extreme heat, found that a scorching heat wave in April that hit parts of South Asia was at least 30 times more likely due to climate change.

In April, heat killed 13 people at a government event in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, and prompted some states to close all schools for a week.























