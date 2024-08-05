For the beginning of this week, a sky with scattered clouds will be presented and climate from mild to warm at dawn in Baja California in the morning, according to reports from With water. In the afternoon, the atmosphere will become hot to very hot with maximum temperatures between 40°C to 45°C.

During the afternoon there will be a partly cloudy to cloudy sky, with iintervals of showers and possible electrical discharges in some areas of the state. The winds They will run at a speed between 10 to 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and dust devils.

Meteored. Climate of Tijuana, Mexicali and other areas of Baja California

Tijuana The weather will also be clear, with cloudy intervals and moderate rain in the early morning. Temperatures will range between 17°C and 27°C, with a maximum around 2:00 p.m. The west wind will blow strongly, reaching gusts of 35 km/h.

Mexicali will face a mostly cloudy day with moderate rain in the afternoon. Temperatures will be extreme, fluctuating between 31°C and 47°C, with a peak of heat at 3:00 p.m. The southeast wind, with gusts of up to 43 km/h, will prevail throughout the day.

Cove The sky will be cloudy, with intervals of moderate rain during the night. Temperatures will be between 18°C ​​and 26°C, reaching their maximum at 2:00 p.m. Winds from the southwest will arrive with gusts of up to 28 km/h.

Tecate You will enjoy clear skies during the day, with clouds in the early morning. Temperatures will vary between 25°C and 40°C, with the maximum at 13:00 hours. The wind from the west, with gusts of up to 44 km/h, will dominate in the afternoon.

La Rumorosa will have clear skies in the morning and cloudy skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 23°C and 37°C, with a peak at 4:00 p.m. Winds from the east, with gusts of up to 41 km/h, will be felt.

Rosarito The day will be mostly cloudy, with intervals of moderate rain in the early morning. Temperatures will remain between 17°C and 21°C, with the maximum at 12:00 noon. The northwest wind will blow with gusts of up to 27 km/h.

Saint Quentin There will be partly cloudy skies, with temperatures between 17°C and 26°C and westerly winds with gusts of up to 35 km/h.

San Felipe will experience mixed skies, with temperatures ranging between 31°C and 37°C. Southeast winds will blow with gusts of up to 36 km/h.

It is worth mentioning that in San Diego, CaliforniaThe day will begin with clear skies, although overcast skies are expected during the early morning. Temperatures will fluctuate between 18°C ​​and 25°C, reaching their maximum at 2:00 p.m. Moderate northwesterly winds will blow with gusts of up to 33 km/h in the afternoon.

This Monday, Baja California will experience a day of diverse weather, where heat and windy conditions will be the main feature.