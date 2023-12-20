Ahmed Atef, Agencies (Capitals)

A White House spokesman confirmed yesterday that ongoing talks regarding a possible new truce in the Gaza Strip are “very serious,” while an informed source confirmed the existence of intensive talks regarding a new truce that would allow aid to reach the Strip and the release of hostages.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said: “These are very serious discussions and negotiations, and we hope they will bear fruit,” adding: “It is something we have been working on since the end of the previous pause.”

More than two months after the outbreak of the war, which caused a huge human toll, massive destruction, and a humanitarian crisis, indications have emerged in recent days of the two sides’ openness to a new truce, after the previous one, which lasted a week in late last November, allowed for the release of hostages from the Gaza Strip, in exchange for the release of… Release of Palestinian detainees from Israeli prisons. However, US President Joe Biden said yesterday that he does not expect to reach “an agreement to release the hostages held in Gaza” soon.

“We are pushing,” Biden told reporters during a trip to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

A source familiar with the discussions stated that “many proposals are being discussed, including ideas that include a temporary truce for a week in exchange for the release of 40 Israeli prisoners, including women, children, and non-military males.”

He added, “This truce can be renewed after reaching an understanding on new categories and standards for exchange.”

The source stated that envoys are working to identify hostages held in Gaza, who could be released under a new truce agreement, as well as prisoners who Israel might release in return.

The source, who requested to remain anonymous, added that Israel insists on releasing all the women and elderly men remaining among the hostages, and the list of Palestinian prisoners to be released may include those convicted of serious crimes. The source described the negotiations as intense, and said that achieving a breakthrough may be possible within days.

But there is still a large gap between the two sides' stated positions on any cessation of fighting. The Palestinian factions reject any other temporary truce, and say they will only discuss a permanent ceasefire. Israel ruled this out and said it would only agree to a limited humanitarian truce. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his position that the war will not end unless all hostages are released and Gaza does not pose any further threat.

He said in a statement yesterday: “Anyone who thinks we will stop is disconnected from reality.”

These negotiations come as Israel faces increasing pressure from its international allies to calm its campaign on Gaza, which has led to the destruction of a large part of the coastal enclave.

Last week, Washington called for reducing the scope of Israel's comprehensive war, turning it into more precise strikes, and ending what US President Joe Biden described as “indiscriminate bombing.”

For his part, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, yesterday, expressed his hope for reaching a positive result on a UN Security Council resolution on the war in Gaza, after the United States had previously used its veto power in this regard. Blinken said in a press conference in Washington: “We worked on this intensively, and I hope that we will be able to reach satisfactory results.” Meanwhile, Blinken stressed that the two-state solution will require all parties to make difficult choices, including America.

Health officials in Gaza say that since October 7, nearly 20,000 Palestinians have been confirmed killed in Israeli raids, and thousands more are believed to be missing and buried under rubble.

The Israeli government is also facing internal political pressure to reach another agreement to release the hostages, especially after it revealed last week that its forces had mistakenly killed three hostages held in Gaza. Israel believes 129 hostages remain in Gaza, 21 of whom are feared to have died in detention.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that Israeli forces surrounded its ambulance center in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, which was the scene of some of the heaviest battles. He added that 127 people are inside the center, including workers, displaced people, and injured people.

Fierce fighting is also taking place near the center of Khan Yunis, the main city in the south of the Strip, where most Gazans have taken refuge after fleeing from other areas. Israeli forces stormed parts of the city. Local medics said that four Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli air strike near the Kuwaiti Hospital in Rafah, near the southern border of the Gaza Strip with Egypt.

International relief organizations say that the Strip's population of 2.3 million people is on the brink of disaster due to the destruction that forced 90 percent of them to leave their homes and the blockade that restricts access to food and medical supplies. Tens of thousands of Palestinians who were displaced from the northern areas of the Gaza Strip in light of the battles are gathering in Rafah. In the border city with Egypt, the Shaboura camp was subjected to Israeli bombing. Samar Abu Luli said that she woke up to “the sound of a strong explosion that shook the Shaboura area.”

The Israeli army announced that it was “expanding and deepening the scope of its operations” in Khan Yunis, the largest city in the southern Gaza Strip, and that it had carried out more than 300 raids. He said he carried out “land, air and sea operations.”

The army said that the number of deaths among its forces had risen to 134 soldiers since the start of the ground operation.

Yesterday, a report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs stated that half of the population of the Gaza Strip suffers from severe or acute hunger and that 90 percent of them are regularly deprived of food for an entire day.

Although 127 trucks of aid and goods entered the Gaza Strip the day before yesterday, through the Rafah crossings with Egypt and Kerem Shalom in northern Israel, these supplies are not sufficient to meet the basic needs of the population.

The report stated that only 10% of the currently necessary food supplies entered the Gaza Strip during the last 70 days.

In the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian was killed yesterday by Israeli army gunfire near the city of Hebron, the Ministry of Health and the Army announced. The latter confirmed that his forces opened fire on a car that attempted to carry out a “ramming attack” at the Beit Ainun intersection, north of Hebron, and that his soldiers “paralyzed” its driver.