French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday, while Foreign Minister Olaf Scholz will meet US President Joe Biden in Washington to try to reduce tension in the Ukraine crisis.

Macron, whose country holds the biannual presidency of the European Union, is due to arrive in Moscow in the afternoon and, after the interview with Putin, both will hold a joint press conference, the Elysee Palace said.

Also on Monday, foreign ministers from Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria will travel to Kiev, which on Sunday tried to play down US predictions that Moscow stepped up preparations for a full-scale incursion into Ukraine.

US officials say Russia has deployed 110,000 troops along the Ukrainian border, but intelligence assessments have not determined whether Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans are to invade the country.

American sources pointed out that Russia is on track to muster a force of nearly 150,000 troops for a full-scale invasion in mid-February.

In this way, Russia could take the capital Kiev in 48 hours, in an operation that could kill up to 50,000 civilians, 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers and 10,000 Russian military personnel, with a wave of up to five million refugees, according to US intelligence officials. .

In addition to the potential human cost, Ukraine fears major damage to its already battered economy.

Russia wants assurances from NATO that Ukraine will not join the Alliance and wants the North Atlantic bloc to withdraw its forces from Eastern European member states.

– “Apocalyptic Predictions” –

Moscow denies its intention to invade Ukraine and a Kiev presidential adviser said the possibilities for a diplomatic solution are “considerably greater than the threat of escalation”.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tried to downplay the scenario by saying on Twitter: “Do not believe the apocalyptic predictions. Different capitals have different scenarios, but Ukraine is prepared for any scenario.”

French President Emmanuel Macron visits Moscow on Monday and will travel to Kiev on Tuesday to try to reduce tensions.

Many expect him to promote a stalled peace plan for the multi-year conflict with pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

The trip is a political gamble for Macron, who will seek re-election in April.

At the same time, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with US President Joe Biden in Washington.

“We are working hard to send Russia a clear message that it will pay a heavy price for intervention in Ukraine,” Scholz said in an interview with the Washington Post.

Biden offered 3,000 troops from his country to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank, and part of the contingent arrived in Poland on Sunday.

But Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told Fox News on Sunday that the president “is not sending forces to start a war or wage a war with Russia in Ukraine.”

“We sent forces to Europe to defend the territory of NATO”, he explained.

Scholz said on Sunday that Berlin was prepared to send more troops to the Baltic countries, in addition to the 500 already in Lithuania with a NATO operation.

Scholz will travel to Moscow and Kiev next week to speak with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

burs/gd/har/mtp/ssy/mas/zm/fp

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

