The official spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Communications, Omar Abdel Razzaq, said, “The Council of Ministers directed that Internet service be cut off from 4 to 7 a.m. from September 17 until the 28 of the same month, based on the request of the Ministry of Education.”“.

Reserved by the Ministry of Communications

He continued, “The Ministry does not support cutting off Internet service,” calling on the Ministry of Education to “find alternative solutions to the problem of exam questions.”“.

The Iraqi Ministry of Education deliberately shuts off the Internet on the days of the ministerial exams for the third intermediate and sixth grades, as a means to avoid leaking questions and cheating, after repeated cases of exam questions being leaked hours before the exam date over the past years, which aroused the dissatisfaction of students and their parents..

The step comes amid popular division over it, as users, especially in the commerce, business and entertainment sectors, express their dissatisfaction with the decision, which reflects negatively on their work and interests, while students’ parents and educators express their enthusiasm for the decision to cut off the Internet during exam times to prevent cheating and leaking of questions, as well as because students are not busy. Browsing the Internet and focusing on studying in preparation for exams.

The Iraqi information expert, Muhammad Abdullah, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia :“There is no doubt that the decision to cut off the Internet entails a number of negatives that harm various economic, service and life sectors, as within seconds, for example, the prices of stock exchanges and financial markets change, which may expose many traders, businessmen and companies to losses, due to the network interruption. .“

The transportation and services sector is also affected, as many people rely on applications for requesting taxis, such as when there are medical emergencies, for example, or when there is a need for consumables such as food and drink. .

Instead of cutting off the Internet service under the pretext of fear of questions leaking, it is necessary to search for mechanisms and ways to address the issue, by filling the gaps and strengthening censorship and cybersecurity, without harming or disrupting people’s interests, since in our current era almost everything is linked to the availability of the Internet. .

Therefore, cutting off the Internet is not an effective option and cannot even stop the leaking of questions, as leakers can use satellite Internet networks, for example..

The bottom line is that the damage resulting from this measure is very large and reflects negatively on various aspects of life and production in the country, which has become the subject of clear anger among users in general, and requires review.