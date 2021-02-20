Dubai (Union)

The competition began in the final round between Muhammad Abdullah bin Dalmouk and Muhammad Salem bin Daghash Al-Ameri, amidst strong performance and great motivation from the aspiring Yawla, in episode 12 yesterday (Friday), from the 21st edition of the Fazza Championship for Yola and the 16th edition of the Maidan program. As the appointment with the discount will take place two weeks from now, on the 5th of next March, to find out the identity of the champion who will be crowned the Fazza Gold Cup.

The episode started with a moment of anticipation to announce the identity of the Yoil, who achieved the third place, as Maktoum Al Shamsi surpassed Hamid Al-Razi Al Shamsi, to obtain this position after a distinguished performance from Asghar Yuel in the tournament, which qualified for the finals in this version.

Maktoum Al Shamsi scored ten points in counting the poem, while Hamid Al Razi Al Shamsi scored 20 points in shooting, and during the week’s competitions outside Al Maidan theater, Maktoum Al Shamsi excelled in the endurance race, which spanned a distance of 15 kilometers, to gain an additional 20 degrees, and in the camel jogging race. Hamid Al-Razi Al-Shamsi surpassed by getting 20 points, but Maktoum Al-Shamsi was lucky as a result of the crowd voting, winning 30 points.

Final round kickoff

Then attention turned to the final round competition between Mohammed Abdullah bin Dalmouk and Mohammed Salem bin Daghash Al Ameri.

The beginning came with the counting of the poem in which Muhammad bin Daghash al-Ameri excelled and won the ten points, according to the evaluation of the poet Muhammad bin Hammad al-Kaabi, who is judging this competition based on memorization, interaction and the method of delivery.

The two contestants then moved to the shooting competition, and Muhammad Abdullah bin Dalmouk scored the twenty points, after he succeeded in dropping the dishes at a faster time.

As for Al-Yawla, which is supervised by the arbitrator Rashid Al-Khasouni, the performance was distinguished and reflected the extent of Al-Yawla’s desire to crown the title, through steady performance, weapon control and the escape process, and Muhammad bin Daghash Al-Ameri achieved the mark of 49, while Mohammed Abdullah bin Dalmouk achieved the mark 46.

The two competitors will compete in the ability and running competitions this week. The identity of the finalists will be revealed on March 5, following the mass voting process also through the “Al-Maidan” application via smartphones.

The crowd vote

Rashid Al-Khaswouni, Deputy Director of the Championships Department at the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for the Revival of Heritage, and the ruling of Al-Yulah, considered that determining the identity of the hero now is in the hands of the public, as the result of Al-Yawla will be the decisive factor in announcing the champion two weeks from now, specifically on March 5, through the application Al-Maidan »via smart phones, after Al-Yawla presented all their skills and abilities in various types of competitions, and the competition reached the final round to reveal the extent of their skills development and the benefits they achieved over the course of the current season at the hands of the best coaches in all games, such as running, ability and shooting And Al-Yawla, to prepare knights armed with comprehensive skills.

Yolla is a symbol of joy in heritage

Episode “12” reviewed the development and implantation of Al-Yawla in society over time and making it a popular heritage. The information was provided by Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmouk, CEO of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for the Revival of Heritage, and Ali bin Kennedy Al Ketbi, where it was presented how Al-Razfa is part of the way the community celebrates And the display of weapons through the Yawla, an expression of joy, and this method of celebration extended throughout the ages without stopping with its transmission between generations, which is what made the Yola championship launched nearly two decades ago with great ambitions, and the most important thing is to continue development and additions to it to ensure the transmission of this heritage sport to Future children.

And the poet Ubaid bin Khalifa Al Kaabi participated by throwing a chalk of his words entitled “You are your eyes, your hair”, and he said: It is one of the new chalets for the masses, but it is one of my chalets that I have previously presented, and in general I love all the colors of art related to heritage, as I play the rababa and throw the chalets Al-Razat and others.