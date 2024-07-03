Alert issued by the National Institute of Meteorology says there will be intense cold waves in the regions; ministry cites respiratory diseases as a threat

O Ministry of Health warned in a statement this Tuesday (2.Jul.2024) about the low temperatures in the South and Southeast regions, especially in Rio Grande do Sul, which could range from 0º C to 5º C during the early hours of the morning and will continue for the next few days, according to the Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology)

“The spread of viruses that cause infections such as flu, colds and Covid-19 is facilitated by cold weather, which leads people to spend more time in closed and poorly ventilated environments, increasing the transmission of infectious agents“he said in a statement.

In these cases, it is important to keep your vaccinations up to date, especially against the flu and pneumonia, to reduce the risk of respiratory complications. Washing your hands frequently and avoiding touching your face also help prevent infections.

Care

The ministry warned that the harsh winter brings with it an enemy “silent and potentially lethal”hypothermia.

The condition, characterized by a drop in body temperature below 35°C, can occur quickly in extremely cold conditions, especially when accompanied by strong winds and high humidity. Symptoms include paleness, intense shivering and cold extremities.

The most vulnerable groups are the elderly, children and individuals with chronic illnesses. They are more susceptible to hypothermia and should receive special attention during periods of intense cold. If the body temperature does not increase, the recommendation is to seek medical help immediately.

Read the guidelines below:

hydrate yourself well: Although less noticeable in cold weather, dehydration can still occur during periods of low temperatures. It is advisable to drink plenty of water and avoid alcoholic beverages, which can increase the loss of body heat;

wrap up warm: To retain body heat, it is recommended to dress in layers to protect yourself from low temperatures. Use thermal clothing, coats, gloves, hats and scarves to protect your extremities, which lose heat more quickly;

skin care: The strong cold can cause dry skin. It is recommended to use moisturizers to avoid cracks and irritation;

heaters: When using this type of equipment, make sure it is in good condition and maintain adequate ventilation to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning;

foot and extremity protection: wear waterproof shoes and wool socks to keep your feet dry and warm, preventing chilblains and hypothermia;

do physical activities at home: if possible, do light exercise at home to maintain circulation and body temperature;

avoid leaving home unnecessarily: limit outdoor activities during colder periods, especially for more vulnerable groups.

With information from Brazil Agency.