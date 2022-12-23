By Steve Gorman

(Reuters) – Freezing cold engulfing most of the United States early on Friday combined with a strong winter storm brewing in the Midwest has left two-thirds of the country under extreme weather alerts, thwarting the travel plans of millions. of North Americans.

For the Christmas holiday weekend, the forecast is for the impending storm to turn into a “bomb cyclone”, releasing heavy snow from the northern Plains and Great Lakes region to the Mississippi Valley and New York.

A crippling cold intensified by strong winds is expected to extend as far south as the US border with Mexico.

Freeze warnings were posted in the Gulf Coast states of Texas, Louisiana, Alabama and Florida, while significant ice formation was possible due to a separate arctic blast hitting the Pacific Northwest.

As of late Thursday, most 48 states, from Washington State to Florida, were under warnings of wind chill, blizzard or other winter weather warnings affecting more than 200 million people, about 60% of the US population. , reported the National Weather Service (NWS).

The bomb cyclone could bring 1.25 cm of snowfall per hour, driven by strong winds, reducing visibility to almost zero, the weather service said.

Power outages were expected due to strong winds, heavy snow and ice, as well as higher-than-normal power demand.

One of the biggest immediate impacts, even before the storm took full shape, was the disruption to commercial air traffic during the busy holiday season.