The State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, on January 12, in Mérida. Jero Morales (EFE)

The conservative Association of Prosecutors (AF), the majority in the race, on Wednesday called for the resignation of Álvaro García Ortiz, State Attorney General, after a week of intense confrontation. The group accuses the head of the public ministry of disseminating “manipulated information” through “institutional channels” to “discredit” Consuelo Madrigal, a member of said association and former attorney general at the proposal of a PP government. An accusation denied by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE). This request comes while the AF, in continuous clash with García Ortiz, accuses him of “maneuvering” in a “crude” way to appoint his predecessor, Dolores Delgado, as prosecutor of the Democratic Memory room.

“The deterioration of the institutional image of the Public Prosecutor’s Office has reached one of its highest limits, if it were still possible,” says the Association of Prosecutors in a statement released this Wednesday. That note adds:[Todo ello]with the use of the means of communication of the FGE (Infofiscalía, [un boletín interno de difusión entre los miembros de la carrera]) to answer a particular question, in a kind of personal reckoning, lacking the minimum rigor of someone who is supposed to be a renowned jurist”. García Ortiz and Delgado belong to the Progressive Union of Prosecutors (UPF), and were appointed by Executives of the PSOE.

This new clash arises as a result of García Ortiz bringing forward the Fiscal Council —scheduled for June 19— to June 8, where the candidacies presented for the position to which Delgado aspires will be analyzed. The appointment corresponds to the attorney general, although the members of that body can give their opinion (they even vote, although the result is not binding). However, the members of the AF defend that this appointment should be suspended before the call for elections, announced by President Pedro Sánchez last week: “None of the previous attorneys general, once Parliament has been dissolved, have made appointments to discretionary positions , and those that were pending were deferred,” they stated in a letter.

However, the current leadership of the Attorney General’s Office maintains that “there are no reasons that justify the suspension” of the Fiscal Council, and that the process must continue to fill the vacant positions that were put out to competition before the call for elections. Moreover, in the Infofiscalía bulletin of May 31, the department headed by García Ortiz responded that this position “does not constitute a novel decision, but rather maintains the historical criteria” of the FGE; in addition to ensuring that there were precedents. He gave as an example that Consuelo Madrigal, a member of the AF and attorney general with a PP government, proposed Olayo Eduardo González as prosecutor emeritus in the Supreme Court —who was appointed on May 27, 2016—, “after the general elections held on December 20, 2015, a failed investiture and [la convocatoria] of new general elections held on June 26, 2016”.

This reference generated enormous discomfort in the Association of Prosecutors. Madrigal sent a letter to the Attorney General’s Office, to which EL PAÍS had access, where he affirms that the appointment of González was not “discretionary” (nor a “promotion”), but rather responded to a “quasi-automatic procedure” for reasons of age; for which reason it requested that it be “rectified” publicly by the “same means” and with the same “scope”, since the public is “induced into a serious error by equating heterogeneous and radically opposed situations.” The FGE then issued a new Infofiscalía on June 6 where, far from taking a step back, it “complemented” its previous bulletin with “other additional appointment proposals made by the former State Attorney General, which could not be paralyzed due to the call for general elections. In total, according to the document, there were 11 “discretionary” designations for Madrigal.

