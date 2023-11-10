Shaaban Bilal, Ahmed Atef (Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Cairo)

Today, Saturday, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is hosting an emergency Arab summit in Riyadh with the participation of leaders and leaders of Arab countries, amid hopes that it will succeed in taking a strong position that will lead to stopping the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip and providing humanitarian support.

Today’s summit is the 15th emergency Arab summit, out of a total of 62 Arab summits that have been held since the founding of the Arab League on March 22, 1945. It is also the second Arab summit hosted by Saudi Arabia within 6 months after the 32nd regular Arab summit held in Jeddah last May. The third emergency Arab summit hosted by the Kingdom. This summit also comes a day before an emergency Islamic summit to be held tomorrow, Sunday, in Riyadh, among the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to discuss the ongoing escalation in Gaza.

In this context, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, affirmed their rejection of any attempt to liquidate the Palestinian issue at the expense of the Palestinian people or the countries of the region, and rejected attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians.

The official spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said in a statement yesterday that this came during a meeting held by President Sisi with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, who visited Egypt yesterday. The statement explained that “President Sisi held a session of discussions with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, which dealt with the military escalation of the Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip and the associated regional challenges that push the region in dangerous and uncalculated directions.”

He added, “The two parties discussed the best ways to protect innocent civilians in Gaza and stop the bloodshed. They reviewed the intensive efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire and sustaining the access of humanitarian aid in quantities that meet the needs of the Palestinian people in Gaza.”

In turn, the Saudi Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, yesterday condemned what the Gaza Strip is witnessing, calling for the need to stop the war and forced displacement.

The Saudi Crown Prince said, in a speech during the opening of the first Saudi-African Summit, in Riyadh, in the presence of African leaders and heads of state: “We condemn the military aggression witnessed in the Gaza Strip, the targeting of civilians, and the continued Israeli violations of international humanitarian law.” He added: “We stress the necessity of stopping this war and forced displacement, and creating conditions for the return of stability and achieving peace.”

Political analysts and experts considered that the Arab and Islamic summits represent international pressure for a ceasefire in Gaza and reaching a humanitarian truce to allow aid to reach the Palestinian people.

Saudi political researcher Faisal Al-Sanea considered that, in light of the deteriorating conditions on the ground in Gaza, the escalation in the intensity of Israeli attacks, the continued fall of casualties, and the exit of more than half of the hospitals in the Strip from service, attention is turning to Riyadh, which called for holding two Arab and Islamic summits to discuss the situation and escalation.

Al-Sanea explained, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that these summits will certainly result in political pressure on the American administration and the international community in order to cease fire, alleviate the human suffering of the Palestinians as a result of the aggression, and prevent them from living the necessities of life.

In a related context, the Saudi military expert, Brigadier General Abdullah Al-Asiri, stated that the Kingdom, from the first day of the war, affirmed its support for the Palestinian people until they obtain their legitimate rights in accordance with international legitimate resolutions.

Al-Asiri added to Al-Ittihad, “Israel did not heed the warnings and the voice of reason in order to stop the war in Gaza and intensified its military operations.” He stressed that these summits come under turbulent and ambiguous regional and international political environmental conditions.

The Jordanian political and strategic analyst, Dr. Amer Al-Sabaila, said that the two summits being held in Saudi Arabia contribute to unifying visions at the Arab and Islamic levels, explaining that there is a broad diplomatic movement to create a unified bloc at this stage that Gaza is going through for the access of humanitarian aid and a ceasefire. Al-Sabaila added to Al-Ittihad that these attempts could expand the number of countries, unify the position, and increase the number of voices pressing to stop the war on Gaza.

While Saudi political analyst Wajdi Al-Qaliti said that Saudi Arabia is trying, through the summits, to pressure the international community, especially the United States, to cease fire in Gaza.

In turn, Dr. Ayman Al-Raqab, professor of political science at Al-Quds University, confirmed that the intensification of the Arab movement in recent days aims to achieve a ceasefire and calm the situation, pointing out that the release of prisoners between the two sides of the conflict may pave the way for a mechanism to impose a humanitarian truce to protect civilians and bring aid into the Strip.

Al-Raqab added to Al-Ittihad that the many Arab initiatives that are consistent with their foreign counterparts to stop the escalation in Gaza are trying to resolve the situation and the escalating violence.

Al-Raqab considered that the continued Arab consultation brings us closer to stopping the escalation and providing protection for civilians in accordance with the rules of international humanitarian law.