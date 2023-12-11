At the Porsche factory in Leipzig you notice that a lot is happening. The construction work on the adjacent site suggests that work is being done for the upcoming electric Macan. But no: the new factory hall is intended for a larger SUV, above the Cayenne. They are very enthusiastic about this in other places around the world.

The more suitable Macan for Europe is already rolling off the existing production line, between the 'old' models. We spotted several during a walk through the green and CO2-neutral factory. Since 2015, the Macan has been the brand's best-selling car and the figures continue to rise year after year. The new one, they say, will offer a high-quality digital user experience in addition to Porsche-worthy performance.

The figures of the electric Porsche Macan

Porsche drove more than 3 million test kilometers and used all the Taycan knowledge acquired to fine-tune the Macan. The PPE platform, shared with the next Audi A6, offers nice numbers: 800 volts, 100 kWh, maximum 612 hp and 1,000 Nm, more than 500 kilometers of range, fast charging with 270 kW. The new battery is 23 percent more energy dense and there is a space-saving power box with AC charger, inverter and heating. You also get a highly integrated smartphone app, voice recognition per occupant and a head-up display augmented reality. And two engines; the front is the same for all versions, the rear grows with the version.

We get to ride with 'not the fastest' Macan on an off-road test track. He performs impressively. On steep muddy slopes, the car's brain knows how to find and maintain grip, despite the street tires. This prototype doesn't show a squeak or creak when we clatter over bumps and through potholes. Rear-wheel steering makes it agile, with little steering angle. The interior looks nice and we can report that the headroom in the back is adequate, despite the sloping roofline.

Onto the circuit

Then we switch to the fastest version for a few laps around a circuit. Geez. Launch control just hurts and in the corners the active suspension keeps the body wonderfully flat – the tires absorb the lateral forces with a groan. The car seems very controllable (in the hands of Porsche's test driver, so okay) and the power distribution and dynamic balance seem to be perfect.

Seriously good driving EVs are on the rise and Porsche must ensure that they continue to lead the field. Well, it looks like they're on top of it. The new Macan will soon shed its last bits of camouflage and appear at dealers sometime 'in early 2024'. Until then: enjoy the photos in the gallery above. Let's take a break…