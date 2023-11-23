Intellision has released Amico Home, an app for Android phones, as the company continues to struggle getting its hardware out the door.

But you’ll actually need two phones to play it – one to act as a controller, while a separate mobile device needs to have the Amico Controller app installed and be connected to the same wireless network.

Alternatively, Intellivision states the official Amico hardware controllers are compatible with the app via Bluetooth, except they haven’t been released yet and the company didn’t specify when customers can expect them.



“Releasing Amico hardware controllers to the market is a critical next step in our manufacturing strategy,” Intellivision CEO Phil Adam wrote in the announcement of Amico Home.

The company requires “additional investment” before it can begin manufacturing Amico consoles and controllers, Adam stated. While both the Amico Home and Amico Controller apps are free, games sales from Amico Home are expected to go towards manufacturing costs.









Screenshots of the UI in Amico Controller and Amico Home. | Image credit: Eurogamer

Currently Intellivision has two games, Astrosmash and Missile Command, available to purchase on the Google Play Store for £11.99 each. Adam said the company’s next goals are an iOS release of the apps and more games.

Those who’ve bought the physical collector’s edition of games for the console (which has not been released yet), will receive codes that’ll unlock the games as they become available on Amico Home.

There have been few updates on the status of the Amico console recently. Earlier this year in May, Adam revealed the company was adopting an “expanded strategy” after several rounds of fundraising and pre-orders failed to produce concrete results in 2022. In June 2022, Intellivision laid off a “significant number” of staff to meet its operating costs.