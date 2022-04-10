L’Intellivision Friend it does not sail in very good waters and the latest new one on the subject is not a good new one at all: it seems in fact that Gamestop is canceling pre-orders for the console. Some users have received emails claiming that Intellivision has asked to cancel pre-orders.

From a transcript of another user who received a call about it, we can add some more details: the call said “Gamestop just warned us that they will no longer release the product, and it has been completely canceled”. This could suggest that only Gamestop will no longer guarantee Amico’s orders, but there is more… and this is not good news anyway.

Last month, the company failed to meet its $ 5 million investment campaign goal for just $ 58,001. Tech reporter Sam Machkovech singled out this as an ominous omen: “My guess is that Intellivision understood that the investment momentum was frozen, that if they wrap up quickly they get the money first, and that claiming and spending this money is the last step before filing for bankruptcy.”

Amico’s release was supposed to take place in October 2020, but then the COVID-19 pandemic caused a series of postponements that never made it reach the shelves, let alone in the homes of those who preordained it, at point that eight games were even released for the Amico system in October although there was not yet a release date.

Source: VGC