Phil Adam, the CEO of Intellivision, updated on the status of Intellivision Amico to celebrate Valentine's Day. In reality, four years after the opening of reservations for the console there is still no trace, but now there is mascot has a first name. How can you not enjoy it?

“You've definitely seen our Amico mascot in the graphics of our update,” explains Adam's message, “Our little friend first appeared in the console box with a speech bubble that read 'I'm Amico !”. To avoid any ambiguity, we decided to call him “Mico”.”

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, a new design of Mico who embodies his love for the world (being the mascot of such an unfortunate console can't be easy). If you want, you can buy merchandise with Mico printed on it (mugs, t-shirts and so on).