Phil Adam, the CEO of Intellivision, updated on the status of Intellivision Amico to celebrate Valentine's Day. In reality, four years after the opening of reservations for the console there is still no trace, but now there is mascot has a first name. How can you not enjoy it?
“You've definitely seen our Amico mascot in the graphics of our update,” explains Adam's message, “Our little friend first appeared in the console box with a speech bubble that read 'I'm Amico !”. To avoid any ambiguity, we decided to call him “Mico”.”
On the occasion of Valentine's Day, a new design of Mico who embodies his love for the world (being the mascot of such an unfortunate console can't be easy). If you want, you can buy merchandise with Mico printed on it (mugs, t-shirts and so on).
And the console?
It's a shame that in the message there is no trace of a possible release period for the console, which remains dependent on the success of the Intellivision mobile applicationslaunched precisely to finance its production, after the disaster created by the old CEO, Tommy Tallarico, between financing that never arrived and promises not kept.
Among the Intellivision applications, some games that should have been released on the console stand out, such as Astrosmash, Side Swipers, Shark! Shark!, Missile Command and others. It should be noted that, at least on Android, the number of downloads is very low. For example Dart Frenzy scores a 10+, Missile Command 50+, while Shark! Shark! and Astrosmash 100+. Is it because they cost a minimum of €7.99?
#Intellivision #Amico #years #preorders #it39s #mascot
