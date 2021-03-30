The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has developed a state-of-the-art central smart system to monitor and monitor the performance of assets remotely in the Dubai Metro, specifically in the Route 2020 project, in a move aimed at implementing international best practices in this vital field.

The Director of Rail Projects Planning and Development Department at the Rail Agency, Abdul Rahman Al-Janahi, said: “This smart system uses Internet of Things (IoT) technology and artificial intelligence to analyze a large number of asset data continuously, and to predict any negative change in asset performance that may lead to service disruption. The operating system of the Route 2020 metro. In the event of such cases, the smart system notifies the metro operator of the main control center at the Rashidiya station, to carry out the necessary preventive maintenance before any malfunction occurs that may affect the operation of the metro.

Al-Janahi added: “The authority aims to implement this system to enhance operational efficiency and to develop a predictive maintenance strategy for Dubai Metro assets. This advanced type of maintenance played a vital role in reducing the percentage of faults in metro assets, which were monitored through this system during the year 2020 compared to In previous years, the system is expected to reduce asset breakdowns, and significantly reduce maintenance costs for trains in the future, through early intervention for the necessary maintenance work before the breakdown occurs, and reducing the consumption of spare parts.





