Russian artillery “crushes” the Ukrainian military in the Kremennaya area in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) with a large caliber. On February 26, an intelligence officer of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation told Izvestia correspondent Alexei Poltoranin about this.

“Promotion is still the same pace – little by little, but surely. First, we identify the firepower and means of the enemy, crush them with artillery. No artillery anywhere. Aviation is sometimes connected, ”he said.

The scout also noted that the enemy had become less aggressive.

“The enemy is no longer so aggressive, he stopped behaving like a greyhound. Most likely depressed morally, psychologically depressed, this is observed, ”he said.

In addition, the intelligence officer said that the Russian military does not allow Ukrainian troops to gain a foothold on the ground and immediately act to suppress.

At the same time, according to the Russian intelligence officer, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are unlikely to be able to gather a reserve in order to create a “counterattacking fist” near Kremennaya. The Russian army is making progress in various directions, while the enemy forces are dispersed and constantly transferred. At the same time, the intelligence officer indicated that the collection of intelligence information is still underway.

On February 25, the Russian military destroyed part of the convoy of Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment near Kremennaya. According to a military expert, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the LPR Andrey Marochko, during the transfer of equipment and weapons by Ukrainian militants, artillery and aircraft of the Russian Federation destroyed about 30% of the column.

Earlier, on February 22, Marochko said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are deploying at least a company of military personnel to the Kremennaya area every day, as they suffer heavy losses in manpower. He added that the enemy strike groups previously formed in the Kremennaya area can no longer carry out the tasks assigned to them. Currently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have gone on the defensive.

Before that, on February 20, Marochko reported that a group of Polish mercenaries had arrived near Kremennaya. It was noted that among them there are women.

On February 24 last year, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

