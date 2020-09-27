D.According to a report, he Federal Intelligence Service (BND) is to be controlled in the future by a “control council” consisting of four federal judges and two federal prosecutors. This was reported by the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, NDR and WDR, citing a corresponding draft from the Chancellery for a new BND law. Government circles confirmed to the German Press Agency on Saturday evening that a draft law had been passed in a departmental vote, further details were not disclosed.

According to the reports, the Control Council could be in the form of a supreme federal authority from 2022, and absolute confidentiality applies to the members of the Control Council.

Constitutional judges criticized mass surveillance

A reform is necessary because in May the Federal Constitutional Court objected to the regulations for telecommunications intelligence abroad. The Karlsruhe judges warned that the BND must adhere to German fundamental rights in its worldwide surveillance activities, and gave the legislature the mandate to revise and limit the powers of the intelligence service by the end of 2021.

Stricter rules and more controls are necessary for mass surveillance of foreigners without cause. In the so-called strategic telecommunications intelligence abroad, the BND sifts through large data streams without suspicion. According to the BND, around 154,000 communication relationships are recorded every day, of which around 260 turn out to be relevant in the end.

In June, Chancellery Minister Helge Braun (CDU) announced that the reform should be completed by next spring.