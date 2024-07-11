Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/07/2024 – 20:56

The Union of State Intelligence Professionals of Abin (Intelis) published a note this Thursday, the 11th, criticizing the term “Abin paralelo” (Parallel Abin), used to refer to the investigation by the Federal Police (PF). According to the association, the association of the entity’s name with the term “parallel” is erroneous, as the facts show that those responsible are “people outside the Intelligence careers”.

Intelis says it regrets the cyclical recurrence of incidents that tarnish the image of State Intelligence due to the actions of agents from outside the corporation, who, after leaving their positions, “leave the burden of their actions to organic employees”. The corporation says it expects those responsible to pay for the deviations.

“Crises will follow one another and external actors will continue to destroy the image and capabilities of Brazil’s essential republican intelligence service,” the text says.

The structure revealed by Operation Última Milha became known as “parallel Abin” because it was an investigation into how part of the structure of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency, during the government of Jair Bolsonaro, was used to illegally monitor public authorities and produce fake news.

In a new phase that began this Thursday, the 11th, the PF served 5 preventive arrest warrants. The action targets the former head of the agency and current federal deputy Alexandre Ramagem, as well as influencers linked to the hate office.