Intelligence officer Dultseva cried upon arrival in Moscow because of two years in prison

Illegal spy Anna Dultseva, who returned to Russia as a result of a large-scale prisoner exchange, cried as she stepped off the plane at Vnukovo Airport. She explained the reason for her tears explained in an interview with the Russia 1 TV channel.

According to her, she was shocked to see Russian President Vladimir Putin and an honor guard as she exited the plane in Moscow. “These almost two years have been very difficult,” Dultseva shared. She added that as she stepped off the plane, she felt enormous gratitude to the country and the president.

Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted the children of the Dultsevs, spies released from Slovenia, in Spanish. As the Kremlin explained, the children do not know Russian.

Artem and Anna Dultsev returned to Russia as part of a large-scale prisoner exchange between Moscow and NATO countries.