The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine recognized the commission of sabotage in Russia by the special forces “Shaman”

Battalion “Shaman” commits sabotage on the territory of Russia, admitted the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov, reports TASS.

“The fact that the special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense are working effectively, and not only on the front line, but also behind the front line, is true, this is not news,” he said.

The Times informedthat the fighters of the battalion have been committing sabotage at Russian infrastructure facilities for more than a year. In addition, they set their sights on the elimination of senior officers of the Russian Armed Forces. Yusov also did not deny this fact.

On August 9, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Headquarters in a special format to discuss the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, the head of the GUR, Kirill Budanov, took part in the meeting.

Earlier, the Ukrainian president announced the preparation of new strikes on the territory of Russia. He threatened that the consequences of the actions of the Ukrainian side would become serious and tangible.