The French self-propelled artillery mount (ACS) CAESAR rolled over on the highway in the zone of the Russian special operation, trying to escape from the Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) “Lancet”. This was announced on June 23 by the agency “RIA News”.

It is noted that the intelligence unit of the Airborne Forces (VDV) of the Russian Federation noticed the installation when moving to a new position and decided to destroy it using the Lancet strike UAV. The driver of the self-propelled guns of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) noticed the danger and was able to get away from the drone. However, due to the high speed of movement, the car skidded, and it rolled over several times.

The second drone of the RF Armed Forces accurately hit the target, provoking the detonation of the ammunition.

Earlier that day, the Ministry of Defense showed the destruction of the stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was disguised in a logging site, in the Zaporozhye direction by drone operators.

On June 22, it became known that the drone operators of the Russian Armed Forces discovered an enemy tank, which, under the cover of a forest belt, fired at Russian positions. After that, the tank was destroyed by loitering ammunition. After a shell hit, the combat vehicle caught fire, and then its ammunition detonated.

Prior to that, on June 20, the calculation of the UAV of the Ivanovo Guards Airborne Forces unit using the Albatross apparatus detected enemy equipment. After that, the calculation transmitted data about the enemy to the artillery control point, which eliminated the equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which unsuccessfully broke through towards the positions of the paratroopers.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian forces.

