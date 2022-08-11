Soldiers of the reconnaissance battalion of the second corps of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) on August 11 reported the discovery of charred bodies of Ukrainian militants during a reconnaissance exit near the city of Soledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The bodies lie next to the craters from the explosions of artillery shells, the words of the scouts are transmitted “RIA News“. Presumably, Ukrainian nationalists doused the bodies with fuel and set them on fire during the retreat.

The fighters believe that the remains belong to foreign mercenaries who fought on the Ukrainian side, and burned them to make identification difficult.

On August 6, the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, announced the destruction of more than 80 mercenaries and 11 pieces of equipment by the Russian Aerospace Forces as a result of an attack on the stronghold of the “Foreign Legion” in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

On August 4, an artillery crew of the allied forces of the Russian Federation and the republics of Donbass destroyed a group of Spanish-speaking mercenaries near Kharkov in the village of Russkaya Lozovaya.

On August 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree allowing foreigners and stateless persons to extend their contract for service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine for up to 10 years.

Before that, on July 26, it became known that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation had liquidated over 40 mercenaries on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Most of the militants were from Poland.

Russia continues the special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. The situation in the region escalated in mid-February due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). Since 2014, the Ukrainian authorities have been fighting against the inhabitants of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état in Ukraine.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.