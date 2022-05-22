According to sources, the weapon was the one that hit the Kramatorsk station

The threat of missile and air strikes on Ukraine from Belarus remains strong. According to Ukrainian media reporting intelligence sources in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, Moscow has deployed launchers of the iskander-M operational-tactical missile system.

Not only that, intelligence has also been strengthened, and there is the deployment of additional electronic reconnaissance means in the border areas of the Gomel region. The threat of missile and air strikes on Ukraine, therefore, from neighboring Belarus remains very strong.

The Iskander-M missile system is the same (according to Kiev) that hit the Kramatorsk station. In that case, in fact, according to authoritative sources, it was not a Tochka-U missile, as claimed by Moscow, which attributed the responsibility for the massacre to Ukraine, but a more modern Iskander. After a development phase in the 1990s, the new Russian short-range tactical system with a range of up to 500 kilometers entered service in 2006 and permanently retired the Tochkas in 2020.

Capable of launching ballistic and cruise missiles, there are three variants of Iskander-M (intended for Russian military use only) the Iskander-K, a specific system for launching the R-500 cruise missiles, and the Iskander -AND. The latter version has a shorter range, up to 270 kilometers, and was developed for export. So far it has been supplied to Armenia and Algeria but, among the potential buyers who have expressed interest, there are the United Arab Emirates, Syria, Iran, Kuwait, South Korea, Malaysia and India.

The Russian military has 11 combat brigades with Iskander-M systems as of 2019. A standard Iskander brigade includes 12 launchers and their support vehicles. The Moscow Armed Forces first used the system in combat against Georgia in 2008.

What worries the West above all are the Iskander-M batteries deployed in the Baltic enclave of Kaliningrad, from where the weapon could target NATO forces in Poland, the Baltic states and Sweden. After sending units to Kaliningrad in 2013, 2015 and 2016 in response to US anti-aircraft deployments in the region, Moscow opted for a permanent deployment to Kaliningrad in 2018.