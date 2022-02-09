Intelligence Laws Can Supo inquire about people’s homes? Will it be given access to encrypted communications? Deputies discuss the operation of intelligence laws, live broadcast in progress

The Parliamentary Plenary Session discusses the functioning of civil and military intelligence laws and the need for changes.

Saako Supo inquire about people’s homes? Will it be given access to encrypted communications? Should a citizen be told if his or her messages are read accidentally?

Among other things, these issues will arise when Parliament today begins a debate on the functioning, effectiveness and oversight of civilian and military intelligence laws.

In the background is Government report on the functioning of intelligence legislationwhich has been given to Parliament.

Parliament will hold a plenary session on the referendum debate on intelligence laws, which will begin at 2 p.m. HS will show it live.