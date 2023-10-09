WP columnist Ignatius called the Hamas attack the result of an Israeli intelligence failure

The attack of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas on Israel and the subsequent announcement by the Israeli army of a military operation in the Gaza Strip has attracted media attention around the world. In their materials, the authors note that the militants managed to take Israel by surprise. In their opinion, the Israeli intelligence services did not recognize the threat. How is this possible, since Israeli intelligence is considered one of the most powerful in the world?

The Washington Post

American edition of The Washington Post published column by journalist David Ignatius entitled “Hamas attack is the result of an intelligence failure that Israel may have to untangle for years.”

True failures in intelligence occur not only due to a lack of information, but also due to an inability to understand it. Israel was aware of the unbridled hatred that inspired Hamas and its supporters in Iran. However, he did not fully appreciate the ingenuity and abilities of his opponents. See also Swine fever, alarm ceased in Albissola and Sassello. The results of the tests are negative The Washington Post

In his material, the author also stated that “intelligence failures originate in arrogance.”

Photo: Amir Cohen / Reuters

Le Figaro

Author of the French newspaper Le Figaro Marc Henry statedthat Hamas’s preparations for the operation likely lasted several months and went completely unnoticed by Israeli security officials.

“What are the army, the police, the security services doing?” – this question torments and worries the Israelis. Believing they were safe, they found themselves at the mercy of several hundred armed Islamists Le Figaro

According to Henry, Israeli authorities had misconceptions about the group’s intentions. They believed that Hamas would not attack Israel due to fears that reprisals against the residents of the Gaza Strip might follow.

The Guardian

Journalist Peter Beaumont in an article in the British edition of The Guardian expressed confidence is that Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel will be remembered for years as an intelligence failure.

See also Pras Michel of the Fugees faces 20 years for espionage. The rapper is in trouble If this is surprising, it is because Israel exercises extremely sophisticated and extremely aggressive surveillance of Palestinian society. Monitoring the activities of Hamas, in particular, is one of the most important tasks of the security authorities. The Guardian

Associated Press

Associated Press international correspondent Tia Goldenberg in her material indicatedthat Israeli intelligence has gained a reputation for omnipotence over the past decades thanks to a series of achievements.

This weekend’s attack, which caught Israel off guard during an important Jewish holiday, casts doubt on that reputation and raises questions about the country’s preparations to counter a weaker but more determined enemy. Associated Press

Goldenberg also quoted in the article the words of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s former national security adviser Yaakov Amidror, who spoke of the Hamas attack on Israel as “a major failure.” “This operation proves that [разведывательные] the opportunities in Gaza were no good,” Amidror said.

Photo: Ronen Zvulun/Reutrers

ABC

Journalist Adam Harvey in an article in the Australian edition of ABC named attack by Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip on Israel in a “carefully coordinated operation.” At the same time, as he noted, the Israeli authorities “had no idea that an attack would happen.”

See also Covid, Aifa: updated vaccines are coming from September There were supposed to be checkpoints on the roads. Rapid reaction forces had to be ready to fight the attackers. Instead, the early Saturday morning attack caught both military and civilians by surprise at border posts, in the towns closest to Gaza, on the roads and at an overnight music festival attended by thousands of young Israelis. ABC

Related materials:

The journalist added that footage taken by phone cameras shows armed Hamas militants “moving freely inside Israeli military bases, along roads in southern Israel, around Israeli cities, entering houses and taking hostages to Gaza.”