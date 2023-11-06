Intelligence | Intelligence depends on luck, and luck really favored Riikka Krenn – Test if you could solve five Mensa tasks

Not all people tested as intelligent are socially awkward theoretical physicists. They can be like Riikka Krenn, verbal and social. But one thing unites smart people: they succeed in life.

Ahthe results of procrastination tests have no meaning in real life. With these words, many people belittle intelligence.

You also often hear it said that smart people are socially awkward, tactless or arrogant. Or that only the mathematically gifted and scribes would succeed in intelligence tests.

Wrong.