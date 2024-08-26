Home policy

For almost 24 hours last week, the second highest security level was in effect at the NATO base in Geilenkirchen (archive photo). © Christoph Reichwein/dpa

A foreign intelligence service warned of an act of sabotage at the NATO base in Geilenkirchen. The background is explosive.

Berlin – For almost a day, the NATO base in Geilenkirchen was subject to the alliance’s second-highest security level. Now new intelligence information has come to light. There was a serious indication from a foreign intelligence service “of preparatory actions for a likely Russian act of sabotage against the NATO base by using a drone,” the news agency learned. dpa from German security circles.

NATO base Geilenkirchen current: suspicions of sabotage from Russia

Last week, the NATO base in Geilenkirchen in North Rhine-Westphalia was on alert for almost 24 hours. The NATO alliance’s second-highest security level indicates that an incident has taken place or there are indications that some kind of terrorist action against NATO is likely.

This measure was taken as a precautionary measure to reduce the potential risk to staff, a spokesperson said. Based on the intelligence advisory, all non-essential staff were sent home. However, flight traffic was not suspended and continued as normal.

Sabotage suspected against NATO base Geilenkirchen in NRW

Special aircraft, which are mainly used to monitor the airspace in the eastern alliance area, are stationed in Geilenkirchen. Recently, several locations of the German Armed Forces Cases of sabotage were feared, such as in Cologne-Wahn. However, after the inspection, the all-clear was given.

In July, US military bases in Germany and other European countries were on heightened alert due to the threat of terrorism, according to media reports. The Pentagon had declared the second highest security level at the bases, reported the US broadcaster CNN and referred to two unnamed government officials. The nature of the alleged threat remained unclear. (dpa/frs)