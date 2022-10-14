The intelligence services AIVD and MIVD systematically recruit journalists as sources, informants or even spy. This also happens to journalists who can get into trouble in conflict areas such as the Middle East.

This is shown by research by NRC. The newspaper spoke to 32 journalists. These are editors and correspondents who write on topics or work in areas that have the attention of the services.

Half say they have received requests from the General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD) or the Military Intelligence and Security Service (MIVD). In a few cases, the AIVD appeared to be willing to pay.

The reason for the survey was an internal AIVD document, which a source showed to NRC. It already came in on whistleblower website in 2016 PubLeaks, but was never published. The document lists the names of 21 ‘sources and agents’. Among them are eight journalists.

In a response, the AIVD says it will investigate the leaking of the document. Director-General Erik Akerboom: “If it’s authentic, it’s serious.”

A former AIVD officer confirms the recruitment of journalists to the newspaper. “It happens structurally. AIVD officers abroad have to build up a network. Journalists are part of that.”



The AIVD protects state securitybut endangers journalists



Some of the journalists with whom AIVD and MIVD seek contact work in the Middle East. That area has the special attention of both services, partly because of jihadist terrorism.

It is also an area where foreign journalists are at great risk if they are suspected of working for a Western secret service.

Program makers Thomas Erdbrink and Sinan Can warn in NRC about the dangers that journalists run when they do business with the services.

Sinan Can has been traveling for BNNVARA for years through countries such as Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. He was called by the intelligence service in 2018, but declined an interview.

Can understands that the AIVD must ensure the security of the state. “It remains a bad thing, because we run an enormous risk in those countries,” said Can.

Thomas Bruning, general secretary of the Dutch Association of Journalists (NVJ) wants a ban on intelligence services from recruiting journalists for intelligence work. “It must be included in the instructions to the AIVD and MIVD, just as it already applies to spying on journalists.”



AIVD kept an eye on investigative journalist for 35 years – and let roommate spy on her



The use of special means against journalists – such as wiretapping – has been subject to stricter rules since 2017 and is subject to external supervision. Bruning also wants such rules for the recruitment of journalists.

