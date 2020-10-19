Kashmir: There is a big disclosure in the report of the intelligence agencies regarding the security of the country. The excavation of the tunnel has been revealed by Pakistan under the supervision of Jaish and Hizbul terrorist Pakistani Rangers. The height of the tunnel is 5 feet and the width is 3 to 4 feet. Apart from the terrorists, the Pak Ranger is also guarding the tunnel. A group of terrorists along with Pak razors keep watch around.

According to these intelligence reports, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists are digging tunnels on LoC under the supervision of Pakistani Rangers. These tunnels are being dug towards the Indian border and the tunnels are being dug with iron pipes and fiber tin so that there is no sound.

The location of tunneling in India is not clear

It is not a right idea on which side this tunnel will come in the Indian border. According to the intelligence report, it cannot be guessed that there is a conspiracy to make the tunnel versatile at the exit point. The height of the tunnel is five feet and the width is three to four feet. Its mouth will be placed two and a half feet towards the Indian border.

In the same year, a tunnel was found in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Infiltration and smuggling of weapons were attempted through the tunnel. Now Pakistan has given the task of digging new tunnels to terrorist organizations like Hizbul and Jaish. Before this, Pakistan has dug tunnels in the Indian border in the year 2017.

