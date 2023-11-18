Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 18/11/2023 – 16:32

The violence of the military police in Brazil against black and poor people could be profoundly changed with a change in public security policy. This is the opinion of social scientist Sílvia Ramos, coordinator of the Security Observatories network, in an interview with Viva Maria programfrom the National Radio.

During the week, the entity released a survey showing that – for every 100 people killed by the police in 2022 – 65 were black. The survey was called Target Skin: the Bullet Doesn’t Miss Black People. Read more about the study.

Related news:

The researcher emphasizes that there are examples of police forces in different parts of the world that have changed the path to combating crime. “It is perfectly possible to use intelligence, investigation, planning and long-term operations. And not spectacular operations, where the police go to a region, kill two or three people, collect three or four rifles, and, after a while, the situation is even worse than before”, she explains.

It contextualizes that there is the possibility of preventing the flow of these weapons and drugs, and ammunition in these territories. To do this, it is necessary to identify where the supply of illegal equipment is. Next, he argues that the path would be to seek the sources of supply and not “at the end, where so many people die and where so many people are at risk”.

Contrasts in approach

In this sense, security policies should be based on intelligence and investigation so that deaths are avoided. “We have a situation: instead of carrying out intelligence operations, the police carry out confrontational operations. Instead of arrest, they shoot,” he says.

The numbers show that security policies are extremely violent, lethal and racist. “Because they do and act in a certain way in poor and popular areas on the outskirts and act in a completely different way in rich, wealthy and white areas”, says Silvia.