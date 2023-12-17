Intelligence | A smart person is often realistic in his money matters, less flashy and overly hopeful

Optimism much praised these days: the optimists are studies by healthier and live longer. The tendency to think positively about the future can also promote mental well-being.

In recent years, the idea that anyone can become anything as long as they believe in their potential has gained popularity.

However, excessive optimism has its flip side. Unbridled hopefulness can lead to bad decisions, which may significantly weaken one's own financial situation, for example.

Now a new one research tells us that especially less bright people are prone to excessive optimism.

Those people with good cognitive, i.e. information processing, abilities are, on the other hand, more realistic and pessimistic about their financial future.

British Senior University Lecturer, University of Bath Chris Dawson found out how more than 36,000 people assessed their own financial situation in the coming year and how these expectations were fulfilled.

People who took part in the national USoc longitudinal survey evaluated their financial situation between 2009 and 2021. In addition, the cognitive abilities of the participants were assessed with five different types of tasks.

The tasks measured memory, numerical reasoning, flexible reasoning and verbal talent.

Score were clear: those people who succeeded poorly in tasks measuring information processing ability have a tendency to evaluate their own financial prospects too flatteringly.

“Predicting the future accurately is difficult, so we would expect those with poor cognitive abilities to make more both optimistic and pessimistic reasoning errors,” says Dawson, who specializes in behavioral economics at the University of Bath. in the bulletin.

However, this was not the case, the bias only worked in the other direction. Those with less flashes strayed into assessing their financial situation too optimistically.

In numerous in studies it has been found that people in general tend to overestimate the probability of positive events and underestimate the likelihood of negative events. This is called optimism bias.

We underestimate the likelihood of divorce or getting into a car accident. We overestimate career success and believe that our own children are especially talented.

Evolution may have conditioned us to expect good things from the future, but cognitively capable people are able to override this automatic reaction in important decisions, according to Dawson.

“Unrealistically optimistic economic expectations can lead to excessive levels of consumption and debt, as well as insufficient savings,” Dawson writes.

“The probability of starting a successful business is small, but optimists always think they have a chance and start a business that is doomed to fail,” he says in the announcement.

Those participants who did best on the cognitive tasks were 22 percent more likely to show realism in their expectations. They had 35 percent less extreme optimism.

By research has its limitations. It is possible that those people with lower than average cognitive abilities live in an environment where predicting financial matters is more difficult.

The study was published by the journal Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin.