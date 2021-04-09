More than two weeks ago, US President Joe Biden announced that the United States would have sufficient vaccines for every adult American by the end of next May. Other wealthy countries will soon follow suit, having bought enough vaccines to vaccinate their populations multiple times. Conversely, low-income countries have yet to find a pathway to herd immunity soon. Experts say that without significant changes in the current policy, poor countries may not receive vaccinations against the Corona virus until 2023 or 2024.

Therefore, we must make fundamental changes now in order to correct this imbalance and avoid a public health catastrophe. Moreover, vaccinating everyone across the world is not only a moral duty, but is necessary in order to end the epidemic, especially with the arrival of new types of the emerging corona virus, first discovered in Brazil, Britain and South Africa, to the United States.

At the World Trade Organization, the United States and with it a small number of rich countries with easy access to vaccines have blocked a proposal by India and South Africa regarding a temporary exemption for countries from the obligation to respect patents on technologies related to the response to Covid-19, including vaccines, during the epidemic. But the Biden administration should drop its opposition to the waiver, and WTO members should pass it quickly.

Two decades ago, in the midst of the AIDS crisis, the “Doha Declaration” issued by the World Trade Organization emphasized that intellectual property laws “should not prevent members from taking measures to protect public health.” But the clarification of states ’right to issue compulsory licenses and to manufacture (generic medicines) came too late: more than 5 million people in low- and middle-income countries died of AIDS while waiting for the WTO to clarify its laws.

Now we are in the midst of another global health emergency. Two-thirds of WHO members support a waiver from patent laws during the pandemic, but the United States and others argue that patents are essential to innovation and do not slow down the world’s supply of vaccines. However, both claims are incorrect.

First, patents played a very small role in stimulating the development of the government program for coronavirus vaccines, if there was any at all. The moderna vaccine has been funded almost entirely by the US government, in addition to a million dollars donated by the singer, Dolly Parton. Consequently, it is inappropriate for a private company to have a monopoly on technology financed by taxpayers. Indeed, Moderna itself admits this matter, declaring that it will not seek to impose respect for the patents of its vaccine.

The United States also argues that the exemption is not necessary, given that countries such as India can start producing Corona virus vaccines for their populations, and export them to developing countries under the current World Trade Organization laws. The fact is that the current mechanism is heavy and slow, and implementation may take years. However, the exemption would allow (generic) companies to start making and distributing vaccines as quickly as possible.

Finally, the United States and other opponents argue that even if the generic drug company obtained patents, no one could manufacture them. They note that the mRNA messenger technology that characterizes some of the new vaccines is so complex that even respected generic drug companies cannot make it. This brings us to the next necessary step: technology transfer.

Sharing technology with low- and middle-income countries is standard practice for many medicines. For example, Gilead Sciences shared the technology to help manufacturers in Egypt, India and Pakistan make remdesivir and sell it as a treatment for Covid-19 last year, and a company partially owned by Pfizer did the same for HIV drugs. And because vaccines are more difficult to make than AIDS drugs, technology sharing is essential.

And because it funded the important development of a vaccine, the US government has the leverage to push companies to open up their vaccines to the world. The World Health Organization has announced that it will help with the expertise, and companies such as Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson can receive revenue on sales. What it should avoid, however, is to prevent producers in Africa, Asia and Latin America from making life-saving vaccines and exporting them to their neighbors.

We cannot repeat the mistakes of the past. Just as the AIDS crisis in Africa necessitated the Doha Declaration, Covid-19 requires a temporary exemption from intellectual property from the World Trade Organization, and a courageous effort to share experience – not in 2024, but now. The Covid-19 era should change the way we think about patents and public health. Intellectual property rights are not an end in themselves, they are just tools to support human prosperity.

Matthew Kavanagh *

Director of the “Global Health Policy and Policy Initiative” at the “O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law” of Georgetown University, USA.

Madfawi Sonder **

** Dean of International and Graduate Studies and Professor of Law at the Georgetown University Law Center

To be published in a special arrangement with the Washington Post and Bloomberg News Service.