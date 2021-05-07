Industrial associations are storming, social associations are cheering. While London and Berlin rub their eyes in amazement, South Africa and India welcome the latest announcements from Washington. In order to finally get the pandemic in the world under control, the American President Joe Biden has spoken out in favor of relaxing the patent protection of the corona vaccines.

An extraordinary situation requires extraordinary steps, says Katharine Tai, US trade representative. Chancellor Angela Merkel does not consider patents to be the decisive factor in overcoming the crisis. The main bottleneck is the complicated production of vaccines. The pharmaceutical company Pfizer explains that the vaccine developed together with the German Biontech SE consists of 280 substances that come from 86 suppliers in 19 countries. Biontech founder Ugur Sahin says one can talk about licensing, but he rejects a general relaxation of copyright protection.

The United States has long been the strongest advocate of this protection of intellectual property. Now they are taking a new path – and that is not entirely unusual. There have been pioneering discoveries and inventions in history that were not protected by patents. We have gathered some of them.

penicillin

It was a chance find and a discovery of the century. When the doctor Alexander Fleming was working on bacteria in the laboratory of St. Mary’s Hospital in London, he was supposed to inoculate an agar plate with staphylococci and put it aside shortly before the vacation in the summer of 1928. Back from vacation, he discovered weeks later that a mold had spread on the plate, which had attacked the bacteria. He named the bactericidal substance penicillin and described his discovery in an essay a year later. In 1938, a team of scientists led by Howard Florey in Oxford studied Fleming’s results. The researchers showed that the miracle substance healed certain bacterial infections. Shortly afterwards, this was to play a life-saving role in the event of severe wounds, especially of soldiers in war.

Fleming had refused to follow up his discovery with a patent application. His reasoning: he only discovered the fungus, not invented it. His American colleague Andrew Moyer saw it differently. With the Second World War, antibiotic research had shifted to the USA. There she picked up speed. Moyer filed a patent application to win the pharmaceutical companies over to the development of costly mass production. Around 20 companies got on board and developed processes to produce penicillin inexpensively and industrially. Fleming received the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 1945. Moyer was awarded four manufacturing process patents in 1948, which three large pharmaceutical companies bought shortly before his death in 1959.



The daguerreotype “Monsieur Huet” from 1837

photography

Photography is a gift from France to the world. In August 1839, at a meeting of the Paris Academies of Science and Fine Arts, the French physicist François Arago presented a method for permanently capturing images that were only fleetingly seen in a camera obscura. Pictures for the ages. The process was invented, developed and developed over ten years by the painter Louis Daguerre. For this he had used silver-plated copper plates. They were polished to a high gloss, first steamed with iodine and later with bromine and chlorine. That made them sensitive to light. Daguerre pushed the prepared plates into the back of his camera.