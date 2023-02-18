Intellectual new and qualified to receive it
Elites have sought for nearly a decade to restore philosophy to programs as an aid to critical thinking. This lawsuit is the result of years of fundamentalism, rooting and terrorism. There is nothing wrong with it, of course, and knowledge of the intellectual history of all disciplines, including the history of philosophy, is very important and indispensable. The history of philosophy is the history of difference, and we need it to learn to accept the difference in opinions, just as we are accustomed to accepting the difference between the jurists!
Several platforms of modern philosophy have already emerged, and they produce a lot, both good and bad. As for me, I care about what the old and new professors of philosophy are doing in terms of translations of ancient, modern and contemporary philosophical texts, with honesty and accuracy, and in a quashiba Arabic language. I was amazed by the translation of the United New Book House in Beirut by Jean Gresh’s book “The Burning Bramble and the Lights of Reason… Innovating the Philosophy of Religion”, which is published in four volumes. Those of us who do not speak French have long hoped for that. I looked and found that Fathi Enqzo was interested in other texts by Jean Greiche.
I will not be able to count the translated books that I liked in the exhibitions, although I knew them in their original languages, but we have come back to aspire to revive the Arabic philosophical language, after the scientific and philosophical terms were put in Arabic and then translated into Latin.
And our problem with our generations and Arabic is deeper than the problems of philosophical terminology and others, because 40% of learners start their education in a language other than the mother tongue, so they do not know the mother tongue, and a new language appears to them that is a mixture of environmental colloquialisms and English vocabulary. Experts say that the assimilation of young children is not complete, because the information is given in a language other than the mother tongue or something similar. And I do not believe that turning away from Arabic is because it did not advance with the progress of science. Otherwise, how could the Japanese and Chinese advance in science to the greatest extent, preserving their original languages and developing methods of teaching them?
I consider that the issue of the tongue is serious and related to thinking and understanding on the one hand, and to the precise ability to express. Every day we read and hear about one or more Arabs who have excelled globally in this or that matter.
And this is not enough, as the superior – except in rare cases – may have learned in the vast world of God for decades. How can modern and high-level education be produced and produced, while our tongue remains capable of thinking and achieving in all of this. Reports on education in schools and universities gather that in schools in some countries it is OK, but in universities where scientific research should grow, it is not so good. It has two aspects: the language aspect in education, and the language aspect in general culture. The alienation of linguistics may be excused in higher education, but it is not understood in the general culture. Culture is made by all the social, cultural, intellectual, literary and other forces.
We do not complain about the lack of these forces, but rather about their level. The bad level is caused by means of communication that do not require effort or level. Of course, the whole world complains about the means of communication, but there are tremendous efforts in the world in creating content, and we do not find anything comparable to them, even remotely, in the Arab world.
If education is a dangerous file, the dwindling public culture is equally dangerous. We need the new, the advanced, the serious, and we are able to receive and use it. However, young men seeking new things have different priorities, not including general culture, nor even cultural and civilizational issues. Let public culture be among the priorities, as it also embraces the new and the useful, and the tongue is the tool for its expression.
