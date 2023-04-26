Deputy of Podemos called Fake News PL a “gag” and said that faith would be “censored”; Minister of Secom replied

The minister of Secom (Secretary of Social Communication), Paulo Pimentacalled “intellectual dishonesty” oneThe speak of Congressman Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR) on the PL (bill) of the fake news.

Dallagnol had said the proposal would “censor” posts with religious content on social networks. In your twitter profilePepper stated that “there is absolutely nothing no PL 2630 that affects religious freedom.”.

“Stimulating disinformation, prejudice and implanting fear in people is a recurring practice of the extreme right”answered the minister in a publication this Wednesday (April 26, 2023).

The Chamber of Deputies approved the urgent request for the Bill of fake news on the night of Tuesday (25.Apr). That allows the text to be analyzed in the plenary of the House without having to go through the thematic committees. Read more at the end of this report.

He explained that one of the goals of the bill is to combat violence on social networks against women through preventive actions by platforms. And completed: “Saying that this implies banning verses is, to say the least, intellectual dishonesty.”

The post that Pimenta reshared is a dallagnol’s post Published on Monday night (24.Apr).

PL OF FAKE NEWS

The Chamber of Deputies approved on Tuesday (April 25) the urgency for the PL of fake news (2,630 of 2020). The application had 238 votes in favor and 192 against. Approval allows the text to be analyzed in the plenary of the House without having to go through the thematic committees.

The approval of the urgent processing regime of the Bill of fake news It is a political victory for the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

During the electoral campaign, the PT member promised several times that he would support a regulation of the use of the internet, especially of how the big technology companies, the so-called “big tech”.

It was also a victory for the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who is today the politician with the most power of influence in the Lower House. He and his group consider it necessary to regulate the use of social networks and some way to combat what they consider fake news.