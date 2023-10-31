Result represents a drop of 9.6% compared to the same period in 2022; There was also a drop in revenue

Intelbras recorded a net profit of R$110.950 million in the 3rd quarter of this year, a decrease of 9.6% compared to the same period of the previous year. Compared to the 2nd quarter, the drop was 6%. The net margin reached 11.9% of net operating revenue.

Net operating revenue totaled R$933.653 million, a decrease of 17.6% compared to the same period of the previous year and 3.8% on a quarterly basis

“Our revenue was affected by a shift in sales to the fourth quarter, and an accommodation of inventories in the distribution channel, which led to the sequential drop when compared to the previous quarter. The company understands that this is an atypical situation, and that it does not reflect any slowdown in our business in our markets”, informed Intelbras in an earnings release. Here’s the complete (PDF – 520 kB).

Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) totaled R$128.240 million, a decrease of 13.7% compared to 3Q22 and 6.9% compared to the three immediately previous months.

The Ebitda A margin was 13.7%, an increase of 0.6 percentage points compared to the same period in 2022, but a drop of 0.5 percentage points compared to the 2nd quarter of this year.

“Although the last 3 quarters have been quite challenging, we are confident that the foundations for a more promising future have been built, with more efficiency in our processes and more competitiveness in our product lines. This is how we begin our last quarter of 2023”completes the company in the document.

Intelbras shares closed Monday’s trading session (Oct 30) down 3.30%, at R$18.74. The average of analyst estimates compiled by InvestingPRO is a fair price of R$28.68, potential appreciation of 53.1%.

