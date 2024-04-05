Intel XeSS 1.3 promises improvements in framerate and upscaling quality

Among super sampling technologies, Intel's XeSS is certainly the youngest. In recent years the Mountain View giant has decided to attack the GPU market, offering its own upscaling technology based on artificial intelligence and which can be used with any graphics card but has different optimizations in the presence of Arc GPUs. With version XeSS 1.3 Intel promises to further improve framerate and upscaling, broadening compatibility to many other titles. Let's find out the details.

More FPS and better quality

XeSS 1.3 improvements on Intel Arc A750

Intel presented the advantages of XeSS 1.3 in an article that showcases the innovations brought by the latest version of its upscaling technology. Intel's premise is that the tests were performed on games that were not directly optimized and that with the arrival of official support, performance could therefore improve further.

Seven games were used to test XeSS 1.3: Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, Diablo IV, The Witcher 3, Call of Duty MW3, GhostRunner 2 and Hitman 3, all compared to previous versions of the technology.

The tests were performed on one Intel Arc A750 graphics card and on a Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor with integrated Intel Arc graphics. The Intel Arc A750 used a 1440p resolution with Ray Traced lighting.

According to data reported by Intel, XeSS 1.3 led to a 10% average increase in FPSwith peaks of up to 28% in the single case of Diablo IV.