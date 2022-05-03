The executive director predicted greater stability by 2023, but the situation has not improved.

Several months ago we entered into a unprecedented crisis in the world of technology. The lack of components continues to make it difficult to manufacture devices such as consoles, graphics cards and a lot of gadgets not related to the video game sector. Within this, companies like Intel have prepared for a problem that will last for a long time, although the technology giant predicted a general recovery by 2023.

The shortage has now impacted manufacturing toolsPat GelsingerWell, forget about this date, because Intel has worsened its forecasts. As its CEO explains, Pat Gelsingerin an interview granted to the media CNBC (via VGC), we can expect shortages to continue to affect device production for longer: “That’s part of the reason why we think the overall semiconductor shortage will now shift to 2024from our previous estimates in 2023.”

“Just because the shortage has now impacted the manufacturing tools and some of these factories will have a greater challenge”, explains the CEO. In this way, we will have to wait to see what happens in the field of semiconductor shortages, since we have heard statements that estimated the end of the problem for in a few months.

This is the case of NVIDIA, which foresees a more positive 2022 despite the fact that the dilemma is already affecting the production of Nintendo Switch, which had been dodging scarcity until now. This has led some video game companies to use washing machine chips to manufacture their products, which shows the desperation of some factories in this situation.

