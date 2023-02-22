(Reuters) – Intel Corp said on Wednesday it will reduce its quarterly dividend as part of its strategy to improve capital in uncertain times.

The company warned in January of lost first-quarter revenue as two of its most important markets – personal computers and data centers – were weakened after two years of strong growth during pandemic-led remote work.

Intel has committed to cutting $3 billion in costs this year and between $8 billion and $10 billion in savings by the end of 2025.

The company, which reaffirmed its first-quarter forecast released in January, said it would cut the quarterly dividend to 125 cents per share, or 50 cents a year.

The dividend will be paid on June 1st to shareholders with a position on May 7th.

(By Nivedita Balu)