For a long time, when we talk about Intel brand processors, the sentence is always complemented by “Core i”, this accompanied by a number depending on the generation that is in turn. And if many might think that this tradition would continue for many more years, it seems that it will not be so for those who are used to the brand.
It was recently confirmed that the name will be altered to now be Intel Core Ultrathis is what he mentioned Bernard Fernandes, who runs Intel’s global communications business. Implying that these are brand renewals, and implying that their producers will continue to work as usual on all the devices where they are launched.
Here’s what he mentioned in a Tweet:
Yes, we are making brand changes as we’re at an inflection point in our client roadmap in preparation for the upcoming launch of our #MeteorLake processors. We will provide more details regarding these exciting changes in the coming weeks! #Intel
Yes, we are making rebrands as we are at an inflection point in our client’s roadmap in preparation for the upcoming launch of our processors #MeteorLake . We’ll provide more details on these exciting changes in the coming weeks! #Intel
It is worth mentioning that this new strategy could be an identification for its most powerful processors, and thus they can compete with some others that are currently in force in the market. However, the details regarding the distribution are currently diffuse, so it will take a while to have more precise details.
Editor’s note: I really don’t think they change much in terms of their operation, just that with each generation the power will be greater than conventional. At least the start of Intel is still around, that will be enough for those who buy these components.
