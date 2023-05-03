For a long time, when we talk about Intel brand processors, the sentence is always complemented by “Core i”, this accompanied by a number depending on the generation that is in turn. And if many might think that this tradition would continue for many more years, it seems that it will not be so for those who are used to the brand.

It was recently confirmed that the name will be altered to now be Intel Core Ultrathis is what he mentioned Bernard Fernandes, who runs Intel’s global communications business. Implying that these are brand renewals, and implying that their producers will continue to work as usual on all the devices where they are launched.

Here’s what he mentioned in a Tweet:

Yes, we are making brand changes as we’re at an inflection point in our client roadmap in preparation for the upcoming launch of our #MeteorLake processors. We will provide more details regarding these exciting changes in the coming weeks! #Intel —Bernard Fernandes (@Bernard_P) May 1, 2023