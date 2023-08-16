The highlighted data shows a 17% increase in sales from last quarter reaching the 53.6 million units in 2023, while iGPUs register a 14% increase, reaching 49 million units. Despite this, there is a decline in sales of all client chips, with desktop CPUs down -25% and mobile CPUs down -22%.

The financial analysis site Jon Peddle Research has published new statistics relating to the market situation of the two American giants: Intel and AMD. The last few years have been very difficult for both companies if we consider the profits generated, but from this quarter the trend is changing, recording the first signs of recovery.

Intel manages after years to see an increase in market shares; the road towards the positive sign for AMD is still a bit uphill

As mentioned in a news story from a few days ago, Intel is back to generating profits after these difficult years, counting a 23% increase in market share. The AMD counterpart, on the other hand, still cannot cancel the minus sign and records a drop in market shares of -5.3%.

One of the main reasons why the latter struggles more to return to seeing an increase in its prices lies in the offer on the market of its range of products. In addition to technical comparisons and value for money, Intel offers lines of CPUs that try to intercept both entry-level users and enthusiasts, while AMD is unable to cover all the requests of a now particularly demanding public.

However, all this could change quickly with the arrival of the Phoenix Ryzen 7040 APUs and with the reduction in the prices of the last generation CPUs. Meanwhile, Intel hopes to continue this positive trend after years of difficulties, with the line of desktop CPUs Raptor Lake Refresh and Meteor Lake for the mobile line that makes up the fourteenth generation.