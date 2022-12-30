Intel unveiled new advances in research to keep Moore’s Law on track to one trillion transistors on a single package within the next decade. At the IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM) 2022, Intel researchers showcased advances in 3D packaging technology, 10-fold increase in density, new materials for scaling 2D transistors beyond the RibbonFET level, including a ultrathin just 3 atoms thick, new advances in energy efficiency and memory for faster computing, and advances in quantum computing.

Moore’s law predicts that the complexity of microcircuits periodically doubles. “Seventy-five years after the invention of the transistor, the innovation driving Moore’s Law continues to meet the growing demand for computing power. At IEDM 2022 in San Francisco Intel presented not only possible future research developments but also concrete results, both necessary to break down current and future barriers, satisfy this demand and keep Moore’s Law always current”, said Gary Patton, Intel vice president and general manager, Components Research and Design Enablement.

Moore’s Law is critical to meeting the world’s ever-increasing demand for computing power as rising data consumption and the push for more artificial intelligence (AI) adoption result in the largest-ever acceleration of this request. Continuous innovation is the basis of Moore’s law. Many of the most important innovation milestones for continuous improvement in power, performance and cost over the past two decades, including strained silicon, Hi-K metal gate and FinFET in personal computers , in graphics cards and data centers, started from Intel’s Components Research Group. Additional research, including gate-all-around (GAA) RibbonFET transistors, PowerVia backside power delivery technology, and packaging advancements such as EMIB and Foveros Direct, are on the roadmap today.

At IEDM 2022, Intel’s Components Research Group demonstrated its commitment to innovate in three areas critical to advancing Moore’s Law: new 3D hybrid bonding packaging technology to enable seamless chiplet integration, ultra-thin 2D materials for fit more transistors on a single chip and new possibilities in energy efficiency and memory for greater computing power. Intel’s materials innovations have also led to practical design choices that meet transistor scaling requirements by implementing a new material just 3 atoms thick that allows continued scaling beyond the RibbonFET level .